The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. Longview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,521,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,189,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,562,000 after buying an additional 407,353 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its position in PureCycle Technologies by 3.3% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 895,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 28,397 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at $3,121,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 61,158 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCT opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.36.

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc purchased 4,264,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $20,000,003.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,050,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,006,638.64. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

