The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New $352,000 Investment in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 24,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth $110,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Down 1.3 %

AHR opened at $25.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. American Healthcare REIT’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AHR has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Colliers Securities upgraded American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

