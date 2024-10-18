The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 649 Shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Fidelis Insurance were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIHL. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the first quarter worth $63,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 297.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 144.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

Fidelis Insurance Trading Up 0.1 %

FIHL opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average is $17.68. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of -0.11. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.15). Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $547.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.19 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 9.71%.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

