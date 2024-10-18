The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 489 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ameresco by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,109,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,479,000 after purchasing an additional 41,199 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 79,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth about $717,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ameresco by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $132,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,823.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,221 shares of company stock valued at $140,814. 42.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.78. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $39.68.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $437.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ameresco from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ameresco from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.08.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

