The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires New Position in Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Diversified Energy by 77.5% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,634,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,973,000 after buying an additional 1,150,794 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Diversified Energy in the 1st quarter worth $20,639,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,983,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Diversified Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 108,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Diversified Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $927,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Diversified Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:DEC opened at $11.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $18.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

