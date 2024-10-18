The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 712 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in PRA Group by 353.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 151,389 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PRA Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,708,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,545,000 after acquiring an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PRA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,142,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 389.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 42,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PRA Group

In other PRA Group news, Director Geir Olsen purchased 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $251,332.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,332.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRA Group Price Performance

PRAA stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $31.43. The company has a market cap of $851.97 million, a P/E ratio of -40.09 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PRA Group from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

