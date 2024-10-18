Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock Position Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) by 109.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,487 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at $1,018,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSHA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 888.18% and a negative return on equity of 168.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

