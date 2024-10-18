AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Free Report) by 217.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,478 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Desktop Metal worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 4,740.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 954,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 934,632 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 158,872 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Desktop Metal

In other news, CFO Jason M. Cole sold 24,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $101,790.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,352 shares in the company, valued at $293,358.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DM. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Monday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (down from $12.50) on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DM opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $164.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.61. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 215.57% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. The company had revenue of $38.93 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Desktop Metal Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

