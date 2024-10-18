Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Position Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 281.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,435,000 after buying an additional 640,508 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 155.7% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 36,120 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 250.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 46,958 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 244.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 246,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 174,937 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 300.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $37.89 on Friday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $38.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.47 million, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Barrett Business Services Increases Dividend

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.13 million. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 25.69%. Barrett Business Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Barrett Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.58%.

Insider Activity at Barrett Business Services

In related news, CEO Gary Kramer sold 34,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $1,201,794.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,132.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 35,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,357 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BBSI. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

