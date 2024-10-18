The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 3,222 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in MiMedx Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 551,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 26,487 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in MiMedx Group by 39.4% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 301,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 85,289 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in MiMedx Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $5.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $860.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.97. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $9.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.44 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 23.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDXG. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MiMedx Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

