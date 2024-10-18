Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,432 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Brookline Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

BRKL opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $964.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $161.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.40 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.06%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

