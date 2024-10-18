AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 4,640 Shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NVE worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NVE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVE by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

NVEC opened at $81.00 on Friday. NVE Co. has a 1-year low of $64.14 and a 1-year high of $90.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.79. The stock has a market cap of $391.55 million, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.14.

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 60.60%. The business had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Terrence Glarner sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $27,076.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,452. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

