The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter valued at about $551,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ProPetro by 36.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 384,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 103,644 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 2nd quarter worth $746,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 2.02. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity at ProPetro

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). ProPetro had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michele Vion sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $41,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,889.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th.

ProPetro Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

