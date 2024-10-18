21,484 Shares in Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC) Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Sable Offshore in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Sable Offshore in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Sable Offshore in the second quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sable Offshore in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Sable Offshore in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Sable Offshore from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Sable Offshore in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Monday, October 7th.

SOC stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. Sable Offshore Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($2.36). As a group, equities analysts expect that Sable Offshore Corp. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,791,001 shares in the company, valued at $175,820,020. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

