AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) by 56.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,518 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,865 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in United States Cellular by 8.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Invesco LLC purchased a new stake in United States Cellular in the second quarter worth about $214,000. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE USM opened at $58.74 on Friday. United States Cellular Co. has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.64 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.07.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.96 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kevin R. Lowell sold 37,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $1,855,035.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

