AQR Capital Management LLC Takes Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,438,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after purchasing an additional 364,720 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2,663.4% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 266,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,696,000 after acquiring an additional 257,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,699,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,228,000 after acquiring an additional 221,507 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 110,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 75,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,453,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFBS. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, COO Rodney Eldon Rushing sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $966,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 307,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,805,505.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $87.57 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $88.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $114.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

