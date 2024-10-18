8,951 Shares in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Avangrid in the first quarter valued at $1,598,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 225.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 3,122.3% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 166,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 161,267 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth about $4,396,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth about $1,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $35.64 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $37.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average of $35.86.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Avangrid’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

