AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 28.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 118,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,564,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 97,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 41,626 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Chart Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $15,702,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 28.7% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 58,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Chart Industries

In other Chart Industries news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 440 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares in the company, valued at $14,339,960.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Trading Down 0.0 %

GTLS opened at $126.82 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.60 and a 52 week high of $171.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.70.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $199.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GTLS

Chart Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.