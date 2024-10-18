AQR Capital Management LLC Takes $223,000 Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 21.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 501,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 87,657 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 14.6% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 487,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,214,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Price Performance

Shares of KIDS opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $640.05 million, a P/E ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average of $30.05. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $36.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $52.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.40 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 10,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $293,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 77,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,007.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KIDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

