Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ALGN Q1 Earnings

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Align Technology in a research note issued on Monday, October 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Align Technology’s current full-year earnings is $7.61 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.25.

Align Technology Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ALGN opened at $216.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.22. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $335.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $235.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,529,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,366.51. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 854.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Align Technology

(Get Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.