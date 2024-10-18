The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 4,697 Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

PWP opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $22.31.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.35 million. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a positive return on equity of 56.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is currently -15.05%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.