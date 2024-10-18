Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Uniti Group worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 49.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

In other news, SVP Ronald J. Mudry sold 28,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $113,050.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 513,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,218.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNIT stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.33 and a beta of 1.29. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.97 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

