AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,196 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFH. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 926.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Dream Finders Homes Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH opened at $33.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average of $31.32. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $44.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 32.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America upped their price objective on Dream Finders Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 11,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $337,830.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,366,558.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 11,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $337,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,366,558.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 49,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,541,537.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,133,214.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,253 shares of company stock valued at $10,688,058. Company insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

(Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.