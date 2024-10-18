AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 46,919 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) by 111.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,919 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 882.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 18.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.

SelectQuote Stock Down 6.7 %

SLQT stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $360.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $307.21 million for the quarter. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About SelectQuote

(Free Report)

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.