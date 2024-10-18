Dutch Bros’ (BROS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BROS. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of BROS stock opened at $34.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.66. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.49.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $324.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 18,223 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $621,950.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 263,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,008,750.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 18,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $621,950.99. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 263,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,008,750.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 186,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $6,038,079.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 512,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,593,397. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,128,885 shares of company stock worth $36,124,009 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

