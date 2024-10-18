Q3 EPS Estimate for Hudbay Minerals Decreased by Analyst

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, October 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HBM opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.77. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 38.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

