AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,151 TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in TKO Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TKO Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,121 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TKO Group alerts:

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of TKO stock opened at $128.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.72. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TKO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at $23,218,499.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,218,499.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,822.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

About TKO Group

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.