AQR Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $851,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,852,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,480,000 after acquiring an additional 72,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

STWD stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.74. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $22.29.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.23 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

