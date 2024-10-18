AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 109,744 Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,744 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in E2open Parent by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,775,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,090 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in E2open Parent by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in E2open Parent by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,801,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,370 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in E2open Parent by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 668,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 50,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in E2open Parent by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 332,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period.

ETWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

E2open Parent stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

