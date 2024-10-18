AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,642,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 51,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $119.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $88.33 and a 12-month high of $120.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.96.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

