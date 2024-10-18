AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,776 Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,776 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after buying an additional 83,939 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter worth about $1,216,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the second quarter worth about $884,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

Shares of TIGO stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 2.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular S.A. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TIGO shares. UBS Group raised Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.30 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.66.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

