AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,549,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,498,000 after purchasing an additional 61,588 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Ferrari by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,329,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,585,000 after buying an additional 49,367 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Ferrari by 314.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,043,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,792,000 after buying an additional 791,596 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 34.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 962,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,547,000 after buying an additional 245,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 108.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 887,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,961,000 after acquiring an additional 461,409 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $385.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.86.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $482.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $89.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $468.22 and a 200-day moving average of $435.04. Ferrari has a one year low of $296.34 and a one year high of $498.23.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 45.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

