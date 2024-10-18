AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Children’s Place by 462.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 144.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 24,282 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 27,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 344.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,253 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

PLCE stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $38.03.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.40. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 4,732.98%. The company had revenue of $319.66 million during the quarter.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

