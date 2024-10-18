AQR Capital Management LLC Takes $266,000 Position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATMU. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,475,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter valued at $561,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 854.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 185,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 166,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 46,051 shares during the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmus Filtration Technologies news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty acquired 5,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $200,035.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,964.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty bought 5,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $200,035.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,882 shares in the company, valued at $679,964.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.56 per share, with a total value of $260,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,539.48. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $40.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 187.12%. The firm had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATMU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Featured Stories

