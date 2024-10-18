AQR Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in CAVA Group by 95.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the first quarter worth $3,213,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter valued at $1,728,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the first quarter valued at $2,455,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAVA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price objective on CAVA Group from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on CAVA Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on CAVA Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.64.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In related news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $25,294,797.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,196,122.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CAVA Group news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $25,294,797.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,196,122.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $12,387,087.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 424,846 shares in the company, valued at $53,432,881.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,994 shares of company stock worth $38,310,084. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CAVA opened at $134.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.58 and a 200 day moving average of $93.35. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $135.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.68 and a beta of 3.33.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

