Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after buying an additional 12,677 shares during the period.

RZG stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.42 million, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $53.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.79.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

