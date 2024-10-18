5,542 Shares in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,542 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 150.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 19,661 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 978.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 82,071 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,974,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 219,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 58.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James cut NBT Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NBT Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Amy Wiles sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,905. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NBT Bancorp news, EVP Amy Wiles sold 556 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,905. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 517,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,824,307.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,527,790. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $46.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.97. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $50.83.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.02 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 52.51%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

