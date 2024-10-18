AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RICK. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 9.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 24.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 502,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,118,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RCI Hospitality Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RICK opened at $44.48 on Friday. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.32 million, a P/E ratio of 85.54 and a beta of 1.55.

RCI Hospitality Increases Dividend

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $76.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.79 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.76%. RCI Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RICK. StockNews.com upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

(Free Report)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RICK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.