AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) by 98.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,173,911 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agenus were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agenus by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,401,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134,232 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 38.0% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 858,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 236,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agenus by 1,959.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 757,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 720,629 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agenus by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Agenus by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 357,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 123,058 shares during the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Agenus in a research report on Friday, July 19th. HC Wainwright lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair cut shares of Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Agenus from $42.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $4.57 on Friday. Agenus Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $95.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.35.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $23.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

