AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 13,061 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,061 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $143,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESRT opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.40. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Empire State Realty Trust ( NYSE:ESRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $189.54 million for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESRT. StockNews.com downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

