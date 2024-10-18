AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,662 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,694,000 after buying an additional 22,245 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,316,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,456,000 after acquiring an additional 39,091 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth $14,146,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 226,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the second quarter valued at about $5,491,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBTX opened at $61.48 on Friday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $62.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Independent Bank Group had a negative net margin of 43.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $252.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 60.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBTX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.