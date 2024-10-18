AQR Capital Management LLC Has $267,000 Stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,810 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEF. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 183.3% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 41,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 26,533 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefónica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Telefónica by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 120,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 34,432 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 115,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 23,789 shares during the period. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,645,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEF opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $11.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. Analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEF. HSBC raised shares of Telefónica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Bank of America downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised Telefónica to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, New Street Research lowered Telefónica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

