Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $126.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.70 and a 200-day moving average of $127.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $110.51 and a 52 week high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

