AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,739,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $894,442,000 after acquiring an additional 41,680 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,074,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,483 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,333,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,804,000 after purchasing an additional 50,367 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,325,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,525,000 after buying an additional 276,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 21.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 776,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,890,000 after buying an additional 138,971 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $168.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.17. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $117.46 and a 12 month high of $176.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.146 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.45.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

