Q3 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Cut by Capital One Financial

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.66 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2024 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OVV. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.50.

Shares of OVV opened at C$56.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.63. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of C$49.74 and a twelve month high of C$76.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$63.44.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C$0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of C$3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.46 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.58%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

