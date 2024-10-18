AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $238,000 in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 943.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 76.9% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 31.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 73.3% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.93.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $686.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently -86.96%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.