AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of RBB Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 248,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 44,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 742,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 697,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after acquiring an additional 53,539 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of RBB Bancorp from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

RBB Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

RBB stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $450.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.95. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $27.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

