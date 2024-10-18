Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Shares of CENT opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.63. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $996.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Central Garden & Pet’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet

In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $2,012,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,125,773 shares in the company, valued at $37,758,426.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $2,012,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,125,773 shares in the company, valued at $37,758,426.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $85,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,178.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,986 shares of company stock worth $2,146,841 in the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 748.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 885,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,085,000 after purchasing an additional 51,454 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 162,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 32,009 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 24,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the period. 16.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Stories

