Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ovintiv Q3 Earnings

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report released on Monday, October 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $4.90 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2024 earnings at $4.82 EPS.
Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.28%.
Ovintiv Stock Up 0.5 %
Ovintiv stock opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average is $46.32. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
Institutional Trading of Ovintiv
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
Ovintiv Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.
About Ovintiv
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ovintiv
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.