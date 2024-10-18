Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tidewater from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TDW

Tidewater Stock Up 0.5 %

TDW opened at $63.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Tidewater has a 1-year low of $54.53 and a 1-year high of $111.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.70.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.85 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tidewater will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Tidewater declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $13.90 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 0.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tidewater

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDW. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tidewater during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tidewater

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.